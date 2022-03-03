IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st Test match - March 4th, 2022

India (IND) will host Sri Lanka (SL) in a two-match Test series starting on March 4 in Mohali.

With a few experienced campaigners out of the team, new captain Rohit Sharma will look to kick off his first series as full-time captain with a win.

Sri Lanka have been a formidable team in sub-continent conditions, but are winless on Indian soil. Nevertheless, the visitors will fancy their chances against an Indian team in transition.

On that note, here’s a look at three players who could be ideal picks for captains or vice-captain in your Dream 11 side for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka:

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Jadeja’s all-round skills make him a good fantasy captaincy choice.

Ravindra Jadeja has evolved into a more rounded player in the last few years. He is one of the few players who walks into the team in all three formats, contributing with both bat and ball. His electric presence on the field is an added bonus.

Jadeja, in tandem with Ravichandran Ashwin and, recently Axar Patel, has been key in India’s success at home. He has scored 1256 runs at an average of 38.06 in home Tests, and claimed 162 wickets. In an inexperienced middle order, his batting could come in handy.

#2 Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli will look to make his hundredth Test a memorable one.

Virat Kohli will look to make his 100th Test a memorable one by getting a big score. Having recently resigned as captain in all three formats, he has made decent contributions without catching fire, though.

Kohli (3766) is closing in on 4000 Test runs at home, at a towering average of 62.76. Fans will hope to see centurion Kohli in this game.

#1 Rohit Sharma (India)

Newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma will look to put in a solid performance.

India’s new all-format captain Rohit Sharma has been one of the most consistent and top batters lately.

Since he started opening the batting, he has become a run-machine, scoring runs for fun. All eyes will be on him as he takes up his first assignment as India’s full-time red-ball captain.

Sharma has scored 1670 Test runs at an average of 79.53 at home. He will hope to close in on 2000 Test runs at home by the end of the series

