IND vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

India will take on Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The game has been reduced to a dead rubber since the Men in Blue have already qualified for the final on September 28, while Sri Lanka have been knocked out.

After getting the better of Pakistan by six wickets in their opening Super 4 match, India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to seal their place in the final. Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his golden run by hammering 75 off 37 balls. With the ball, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav excelled yet again, claiming 3-18.

While Team India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, there are still a few areas they need to work on. Their fielding, catching in particular in the last couple of matches, has been abysmal. The batting form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also a major concern heading into the final.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Sri Lanka have clashed 32 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue having a 21-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in a tie, which India won in the Super Over, while one game ended in no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 32

Matches won by India: 21

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 9

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 1

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

India and Sri Lanka have clashed twice in the T20 Asia Cup, with both teams winning one game each. The Men in Blue beat the Lankans by five wickets in Mirpur in 2016, while Sri Lanka registered a six-wicket triumph in Dubai in 2022.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

Team India have won four of the last five T20Is played against Sri Lanka, the most recent win in July 2024 coming in the Super Over. Sri Lanka's last win over India in T20Is was registered in Pune in January 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played between India and Sri Lanka.

India (137/9) tied with Sri Lanka (137/8) [Ind won Super Over], Jul 30, 2024

India (81/3) beat Sri Lanka (161/9) by 7 wickets [DLS method], Jul 28, 2024

India (213/7) beat Sri Lanka (170) by 43 runs, Jul 27, 2024

India (228/5) beat Sri Lanka (137) by 91 runs, Jan 7, 2023

Sri Lanka (206/6) beat India (190/8) by 16 runs, Jan 7, 2023

