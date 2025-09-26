IND vs SL: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Sri Lanka’s last match in 2025 Asia Cup

Team India will face Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the summit clash, while the Islanders have been eliminated from the final after losing back-to-back matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Thus, Suryakumar Yadav and company will be looking to take the game as a practice match ahead of the final.

The two teams have locked horns 31 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading Sri Lanka by 21:9 in win and loss ratio. One match didn’t yield a result.

In the T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their last meeting in 2022.

Batting first, India put up 173/8 in their allotted 20 overs. KL Rahul (6) and Virat Kohli (0) departed cheaply, but skipper Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 72 runs off 41 balls with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 34 off 29 deliveries. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant contributed identical scores of 17 (13). Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 15 off seven balls.

Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, returning with figures of 3/24, while Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka bagged two wickets apiece. Maheesh Theekshana also bagged one wicket.

In response, Sri Lanka achieved the target off the penultimate delivery. Openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka shared a 97-run opening stand. Mendis top-scored with 57 runs off 37 balls, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Nissanka hit 52 off 37 deliveries, comprising two maximums and four boundaries. Later, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 33 (18) and 25 (17), respectively, to take the team over the line. Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, returning with figures of 3/34.

Sri Lanka's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 match

Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka put up 133/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 550 runs off 44 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Chamika Karunaratne were the other batters to reach double digits. Shaheen Afridi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green, returning with figures of 3/28, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Pakistan achieved the target with two overs in hand. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 24 (15) and 17 (19), respectively. Hussain Talat (32 off 30) and Mohammad Nawaz (38 off 24) then took the team over the line. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka.

India's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 game

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, scoring 75 runs off 37 balls at an impressive strike rate of 202.70, including five maximums and six boundaries. Vice-captain Shubman Gill also contributed 29 off 19 deliveries, sharing a 77-run partnership for the opening stand. The middle order flopped miserably as Shivam Dube, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma perished for single-digit scores. Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish, smashing 38 off 29, hitting one six and four boundaries. Rishad Hossain starred with the ball for Bangladesh, picking up two wickets.

In response, India bundled out Bangladesh by 127 in 19.3 overs. Saif Hossain was the only position for the chasing team, scoring 69 runs off 51 balls, comprising five sixes and three boundaries. Parvez Hossain Emon was the other batter to reach double digits, scoring 21 off 19 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 3/18, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Tilak Varma picked up one wicket each.

