Ind vs WI, 1st ODI: Team India punt on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

From Chennai, December 14: “We believe (Rishabh) Pant can be an X-factor” - These were the words of India batting coach Vikram Rathour on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday.

The statement comes at a time when Pant’s last five T20 innings scores read: 27, 6, 18, 33* & 0 and his last three ODI innings - including the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand - scores are 32, 20 and 0.

Pant hasn’t been able to register a score in excess of 40 in his last nine T20 innings - representing twice for Delhi and the rest for India. But still the “X-factor” tag persists.

Why? Despite inconsistent show over the last few months, Rishabh Pant took guard in the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad and whacked the first ball, which he had faced, out of the park. That’s what a player with an X-factor brings to the table.

Pant can seize the initiative in a matter of balls and can turn the momentum of an innings with a cameo irrespective of the nature of the wicket with his audacious hits. With some players, it’s not always about how much runs scored but the impact the player can make in a game. Pant is one such “massive player”, as Rathour had mentioned on Saturday.

All these qualities are pivotal in white-ball, especially in T20s. But ODI cricket is a different ball game altogether. Everyone knows Pant can begin straight away in the sixth gear but can he rotate strike in the middle phase of an ODI? It’s unfair to compare anyone with the legendary MS Dhoni. But can Pant, who has played at No 4, in the last two ODIs for India make the slot his own?

India opted for a left-hander in the middle during the World Cup and thus flew Pant in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Even though Pant came up with a solid effort in the semi-final against New Zealand, he struggled to rotate left-arm spinner Mitchell Santener which turned out to be a crucial factor in his dismissal.

No one can deny the X-factor in Pant but can he pace his innings better in ODI cricket or can he do what Virat Kohli did against West Indies in the first T20I which is to overcome a rough phase during an innings by rotating the strike and getting into the zone again?

Rishabh Pant

Strike rotation against spinners and shot selection are two major areas of concerns for Pant. But the 22-year-old Delhi dasher looked fluent at the nets on Friday.

Rathour mentioned that Pant’s exceptional talent is what makes everyone talk about him and that he has been working hard on his game and fitness. He said:

“The reason why we keep discussing about him is that he has got immense ability. Everybody believes that he can be an X factor. All of us believe he is a good player who can come good. He is working hard on his game and fitness. We hope that he comes good. Because once he starts coming good, he can be a match-winner. He has been given an opportunity because he has done well in the past in this format. Once he starts getting runs, he can be a massive player for the Indian team.”

Asked if a break would do Pant a world of good, Rathour said:

“I don't think the time (break time) has arrived yet. I think he is working on certain things, he is looking really good in the nets, he is working really hard on his fitness, we are just hoping he comes good. He has played a couple of reasonable innings in the last 3 games in the T20s, even in the last game he was asked to do a certain job which he did, that's what the team looks for. It didn't come off which happens on certain days.”

With Shreyas Iyer in the mix in the middle-order, a batsman who has the ability to rotate the strike with ease alongside Pant, India could well have the ideal No. 4 and No. 5 combination in place.

That there is no other back up keeper in the ODI team - maybe KL “Rahul could be a keeping option” as stated by Rathour - would definitely instill confidence in the 22-year-old Pant. It’s time for Pant to repay the team management’s faith.