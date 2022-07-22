IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

With the T20 World Cup coming in October-November, the visitors have rested a number of their key players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant for the one-dayers.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been given a break for the entire white ball series.

In the absence of big names, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young team, but one that has a number of talented players. The series is a great opportunity for the likes of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh to make their mark.

Also, players like Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur, who have lost a bit of touch, will be keen to regain their rhythm.

Although the 50-over World Cup is more than a year away, both India and West Indies will be keen to start building their squads for the mega event.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Nicholas Pooran said:

"Just due to the weather and start time. We will look to use the conditions. Happy to win the toss, I think the guys will be happy."

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #WIvIND West Indies have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI West Indies have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndiaLive - bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI #WIvIND https://t.co/g0iXOX9Uki

Jason Holder is unavailable for the game due to COVID. For India, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out due to a niggle.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

BCCI @BCCI 'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. 'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. https://t.co/PBelvII28c

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Leslie Reifer

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far