IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
With the T20 World Cup coming in October-November, the visitors have rested a number of their key players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant for the one-dayers.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been given a break for the entire white ball series.
In the absence of big names, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young team, but one that has a number of talented players. The series is a great opportunity for the likes of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh to make their mark.
Also, players like Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur, who have lost a bit of touch, will be keen to regain their rhythm.
Although the 50-over World Cup is more than a year away, both India and West Indies will be keen to start building their squads for the mega event.
Today's IND vs WI toss result
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Nicholas Pooran said:
"Just due to the weather and start time. We will look to use the conditions. Happy to win the toss, I think the guys will be happy."
Jason Holder is unavailable for the game due to COVID. For India, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out due to a niggle.
IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
Today's IND vs WI match player list
India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies squad: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty.
IND vs WI - Today Match umpires
On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Leslie Reifer
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee: Richie Richardson.