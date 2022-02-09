Prasidh Krishna claims 4/12 as India clinch series with 44-run triumph in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Prasidh Krishna ripped through West Indies’ batting line-up with superb figures of 4/12 as India defended a total of 237 in the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Windies folded for 193 in 46 overs. The 44-run victory meant the hosts clinched the three-match series, having won the first game by six wickets.

Krishna troubled the Windies batters by extracting bounce from the surface and was rewarded with the wickets of Brandon King (18), Darren Bravo (1) and stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran (9). While King and Bravo nicked the nippy pacer to the keeper, Pooran edged a probing delivery to slip.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur also chipped in to leave the visitors reeling at 76 for 5. The leggie took out the well-set Shai Hope (27), who holed out to long-on. Thakur then bounced out Jason Holder (2) as the all-rounder miscued a pull to deep square leg.

Shamarh Brooks batted well for his 44 before becoming Deepak Hooda’s first victim in international cricket. The well-set batter chipped a length delivery straight to long-on. Akeal Hosein battled hard for his 34 but he was always fighting a losing battle. A well-directed bouncer from Thakur ended his vigil as Rishabh Pant completed a good diving catch behind the wickets.

Odean Smith (24) slammed Thakur for a couple of impressive sixes to give the Windies brief hope. However, with the pressure building, he perished to Washington Sundar in the 45th over while trying to clear the ropes. Kohli completed an excellent catch at deep midwicket, judging a skier to perfection. Krishna deservedly finished off the match, trapping Kemar Roach (0) in front of the stumps.

West Indies restrict India with impressive bowling effort

Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith claimed two scalps each as West Indies restricted India to 237 for 9 after winning the toss and bowling first in the second ODI. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 64, while KL Rahul contributed 49. However, the rest failed to stand up to the West Indies bowlers.

India again experimented with Rishabh Pant, this time sending him out to open with Rohit Sharma. Things did not work out though, as he fell for a labored 18 off 34. West Indies also got the big wicket of the Indian captain cheaply as he nicked Kemar Roach having made only 5. Former skipper Virat Kohli (18) had another off-day with the bat. He was out caught behind, trying to drive Odean Smith.

Kohli’s dismissal left India in trouble at 43 for 3. Yadav and Rahul then featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 91 to lift the hosts. The partnership took India to a decent position. But just when the batting side seemed to be gaining momentum, Rahul was run out following a mix-up with Yadav. He came back for a second run but strangely stopped midway and ended up being caught short of the crease.

Yadav went on to reach a well-compiled fifty off 70 balls. However, his innings ended when he top-edged a sweep off Fabian Allen to short fine leg. India were 177 for 5 at that point, and despite cameos from Washington Sundar (24 off 41) and Deepak Hooda (29 off 25), fell well short of the 250 mark. Krishna, though, proved too good for the Windies batters.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was the Player of the Match in the 2nd ODI?

Suryakumar Yadav batted with resolve for India, scoring a crucial 64, while Rahul impressed with 49. When India came out to bowl, Krishna (4/12) was superb. The West Indies batters never looked in control against his pace.

Odean Smith (2/29 & 24) came up with a good all-round performance for the visitors, while Alzarri Joseph claimed 2 for 36. With the bat, Shamarh Brooks top-scored for West Indies with 44.

On expected lines, Krishna was named the Player of the Match for his magnificent four-wicket haul.

Edited by Sai Krishna