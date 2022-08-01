IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, Team India will be keen to carry on the momentum when they face the West Indies in the second game at St. Kitts on Monday (August 1).

In a somewhat bizarre development, the start of the match had to be postponed by three hours due to 'significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad'.

The Men in Blue were clinical in the opening T20I, registering their fourth consecutive victory on the tour. Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Team India posted an impressive 190 for 6 on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 64 off 44 while Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 41 off 19 at the death.

The Indian bowlers complemented the batting effort as the West Indies were restricted to 122 for 8 in their 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi all claimed two wickets as the Windies never got into any position to chase down the target.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

“We want to have a bowl because the wicket looks nice. We will try and use our experience. Different conditions today and the guys are looking forward to whatever attack they (India) have.”

The hosts have made two changes to their playing XI. Keemo Paul and Shamarh Brooks are out and will be replaced by Brandon King and Devon Thomas. For India, Ravi Bishnoi misses out while Avesh Khan comes into the team.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Leslie Reifer

TV umpire: Patrick Gustard

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

