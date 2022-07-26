IND vs WI 2022: 3 Indian bowlers who have been impressive so far 

India have sealed the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a nail-biting finish in the second ODI in Port of Spain on July 24 . Axar Patel starred with the bat for the visitors as the match went down to the final over for the second consecutive time in the series.

He scored an unbeaten 35 ball-64 to register a slender two-wicket win over the Windies with two balls to spare.

The hosts will be bitterly disappointed at not being able to close out the match on both occasions despite finding themselves in several match-winning positions.

The Indian team, on the other hand, have tested their bench-strength in both these matches, with their bowling attack looking rather inexperienced. The bowlers have often been expensive, leaking runs, especially in the death overs.

The pacers have not found much assistance on good batting pitches, with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan struggling to hit their strides.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian bowlers who have been impressive so far:

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has proven to be a handy off-spinning all-rounder

Deepak Hooda was impressive with the bat in Ireland and England and has shown his prowess with the ball against West Indies.

Hooda contained the West Indies power-hitters with his thrifty off-spinners, bowling a total of 14 overs in both matches combined. Although he only picked up a single wicket across two outings, he managed to maintain an economy of less than five.

It has been a good few months for Hooda. His good run in the IPL saw him get called up to the national side for the white-ball matches against Ireland and England. The Rajastan cricketer made the most of it, bringing up his maiden T20I hundred in the process.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has led the bowling attack

Mohammed Siraj has been the leader of the Indian attack in the West Indies in the absence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The Hyderabad-born pacer has proven to be a real threat with the new ball, especially inside the powerplay. That being said, he has also been impressive with his spells at the death, bowling a tight line and length to make scoring difficult for the batters.

He may have picked up a couple of wickets so far, but he has impressed with his swing up front and then with his yorkers towards the end of the innings.

With the 50-over World Cup happening in India next year, Siraj could emerge as a strong contender for the third seamer's spot in the Men in Blue's playing XI.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been in great form

Yuzvendra Chahal is going through a purple patch and has translated his success in the IPL into the limited overs format for India. The leg-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 and hasn't looked back ever since. He had a good showing in England and has also posed problems for the Windies batters in the two ODIs.

He picked up three wickets in two matches, forcing the West Indies batters to exercise caution against him. The pitches in West Indies have not favored spinners, but Chahal has proven to be a tough customer to go after.

Although he was a tad bit expensive in the second ODI, going for 69 runs in nine overs, Chahal has firmly established himself as the leader of India's spin attack.

