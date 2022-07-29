IND vs WI 2022: 3 Indian players with most runs against the Windies in T20Is

As much as the West Indies enjoy playing the T20 format, few Indian batters favor batting against them. Some of the big names have been good with the bat against the Windies and have had some memorable knocks.

Rohit Sharma notched up his fourth T20I hundred against the side, while the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have been destructive and racked up valuable runs.

On that note, we take a look at three Indian batters who have the most T20I runs ahead of the first of the five-match T20I series starting Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

#1 India skipper Rohit Sharma

In the 18 matches he's played against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma has stacked up 585 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 139.61. He's the leading run-scorer in the shorter format against them with four half-centuries and a hundred.

The current India skipper will have a chance to extend the run when he walks out to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

#2 Virat Kohli

In addition to ticking the boxes while taking on Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli also racked up runs against the Windies. The talismanic batter has 570 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 150.79.

Kohli has a penchant for scoring big runs against the Caribbean calypso, notching up six half centuries from 14 innings.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is third on the list of the most runs in T20Is by an Indian batter against the Windies and would have had a chance to surge forward if not for missing out on the T20I leg after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rahul made waves when he belted a scintillating 110* against the side and eventually went on to add two more fifties to his tally. He now has 353 runs from nine matches at an average of 58.83 and a strike rate of 159.00

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far