IND vs WI 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for as India gear up for 1st ODI

It hasn't been a week since their England tour, and India find themselves playing cricket in another country. The West Indies tour comes as an opportunity for the players to make their case as Rahul Dravid & Co. look to prepare for the 2023 World Cup.

The Men in Blue face the Windies in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.

Big names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested. Hence, the younger and hungrier players will be eager to take on a rebuilding Windies side.

Both sides come into the series with contrasting results. The hosts' will look to break the shackles after being on a six-match losing streak, while India will ensure they keep the momentum going.

The absence of big players doesn't necessarily make the series a damp squib. There are enough players from both outfits who have enough potential to change the outcome of the game.

On that note, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for ahead of the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday (July 22).

#1 India skipper Shikhar Dhawan vs Alzarri Joseph

Shikhar Dhawan's comeback for India against England wasn't exactly a memorable one. With scores of 31*, 9, and 1, the southpaw is under a bit of pressure to deliver when he walks out to bat at the Queen's Park Oval.

Up against him will be Alzarri Joseph, who has seen a bit of Dhawan in the IPL. The 25-year-old seamer has the nippy pace to surprise Dhawan. With the venue promising a better contest between bat and ball, only time will tell if he has the last laugh over the Indian skipper.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Nicholas Pooran

Yuzvendra Chahal's last three outings for India have yielded seven wickets, making him the perfect matchup against West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran. The latter comes into the contest on the back of an impressive 73 against Bangladesh.

While he has been among the runs in recent times, Pooran will have his work cut out against Chahal, who has reinvented himself since IPL 2022. With both players locking horns ample times in the marquee tournament, this will be a cracking contest to watch out for.

#3 Deepak Hooda vs Jason Holder

Deepak Hooda's consistency will be tested against a rather seasoned Jason Holder who makes his way back into the squad. Both these players have also played for and against in the IPL and this means another even contest is on the cards.

Hooda's been on a run-filled stretch with scores of 45, 47*, 104, 59 and 33 in his last five innings. While he made way for the big names in the series against England, he's pretty much cemented a slot in the playing XI. It will be Hooda's temperament vs Holder's guile at Queen's Park Oval.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far