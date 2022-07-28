IND vs WI 2022: 3 takeaways from the 3rd ODI and the way forward for India

India will be pleased with the brand of cricket they played against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series. The end result was a comprehensive 3-0 win over a competitive Nicholas Pooran-led Windies side.

It all fell into place for Rahul Dravid & Co. as the side showcased their ability to deliver under pressure, while also making a case for themselves with the imminent return of senior players in the squad.

On that note, we look at three takeaways from the third ODI and the way forward as India head into the five-match T20I series starting Friday (July 29).

#1 Shubman Gill makes his mark in style

He may have missed out on scoring a maiden century, but the opening batter was one of the positives for India with 2015 runs from three matches. His unbeaten 98 in the final ODI was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Prior to this knock, Shubman Gill had notched up a fifty in the first game, followed by a 43-run knock in the second.

With these sterling performances, Gill made a case for himself as one of India's backup openers as they jet off to Harare next month. With ODIs already being looked at as ample match practice for the 2023 World Cup next year, the Punjab batter put his hand up, signaling that he is ready for a higher challenge.

#2 Mohammed Siraj's consistency is good news for India

He may not have had the wickets to show for it, but Mohammed Siraj's maturity was on full display as he made life tough for the Windies batters with his show of pace and swing. He finished the ODI leg with four wickets from three matches, but his economy rate of 5.04 was the best by a bowler in the entire series.

More often than not, Siraj's consistency has been called into question, especially in limited overs formats. His run with the ball throughout the series was reminiscent of his economical spells for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 where he spearheaded their bowling brilliantly.

#3 The second-string team shows promise

The side may not have had big names in the ODI series, and it surely looks that way when the team heads to Zimbabwe, but what's promising is a squad that looks balanced and competitive.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda may not have necessarily had the impact they would have liked to have, but their quality and proven match-winning abilities show that the recent slump is a mere aberration.

The squad also shows the potential of the bench and comes as good news as India look to find the right line-up with the World Cup looming large.

