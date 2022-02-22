IND vs WI 2022: 3 takeaways for India from the T20I series win

India beat West Indies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. All three matches were played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts won the first game by six wickets, the second by eight runs and the third by 17 runs.

This was the second consecutive whitewash for Team India in T20Is under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, with the Men in Blue also reaching the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I team rankings.

On that note, let's take a look at the three biggest takeaways for India from the series triumph over the Windies.

#3 The rise of Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut in the first match of the T20I series. He took three wickets in as many matches at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6.33. These are impeccable numbers considering he had to predominantly bowl against attacking batters like Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell.

The 20-year-old wrist-spinner showed immense composure and skill throughout the series. On his debut, he returned with figures of 2/17 from his quota of four overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match The youngster conceded less than eight runs per over in the next two T20Is while defending targets under dewy conditions.

India need to have quality leg-spinners ready for the T20 World Cup later this year. Grooming another talented youngster like Bishnoi alongside the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal shall help them in building a stronger side going into the marquee tournament.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer showcasing his abilities as a finisher

Venkatesh Iyer made his T20I debut against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup last year. He scored 92 runs in three innings versus the Windies at a strike rate of 184, having been dismissed only once.

In the first match, he scored 24*(13) and joined Suryakumar Yadav (34) in taking the team home safely. In the next game, he scored 33 runs off just 18 deliveries after Virat Kohli got out in the 13th over. His partnership with Rishabh Pant helped India in crossing the 180-run mark.

In the third T20I, he once again displayed his finishing skills with a sublime 35 off just 19 deliveries. He also chipped in with the ball, returning with figures of 2/23 in 2.1 overs - dismissing Pollard and Jason Holder.

Hardik Pandya's fitness concerns helped fastrack him into the Indian team and he is yet to disappoint in the shortest format. Another couple of good series and a solid IPL season might even make him a certainty at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav once again proving his worth in tricky situations

Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the Player of the Series as well as the Player of the Match for the third T20I. He had a brilliant series with the bat, scoring 107 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 194.55. Such performances further solidified his position in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup later this year.

In the first match, Yadav made 34*(18) in a 160-run chase. He came in to bat after Virat Kohli's dismissal when the team needed another 63 runs in 45 deliveries with seven wickets in hand. He was extremely fluent from the first ball and ensured that India reached home comfortably.

Although Yadav had a rare failure the second T20I, he performed extremely well in the final game. He scored a glorious 65*(31) with the help of one four and seven sixes. The right-hander ensured that the batters at the other end were not under any sort of pressure, with his partnership with Venkatesh Iyer proving to be a match-defining one yet again.

