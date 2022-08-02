IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

With the five-match series squared 1-1, Team India and West Indies will battle it out for the lead when they meet in the third T20I in St Kitts on Tuesday (August 2). After a luggage issue forced a three-hour delay in the second T20I on Monday, the hosts dominated proceedings with both bat and ball.

Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy was the surprise hero for the Windies. He blew India away with figures of 6 for 17, the best bowling analysis registered by a West Indies cricketer in Men’s T20Is. Chasing 139, the hosts notched up a confidence-boosting five-wicket victory. Brandon King set up the chase with a fine 68 while Devon Thomas (31* off 19) did an excellent finishing job under pressure.

The Men in Blue played a few reckless strokes in the second T20I, which led to crucial dismissals. However, as with England, India will have such days if they stick to their aggressive approach. Irrespective of the defeat, the form of Suryakumar Yadav is a concern. Shreyas Iyer has got runs in the ODIs, but his woes against the short ball refuse to cease.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to field first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Not looking too much at the conditions. This is just what we prefer to do. We want to have a score in front of us.”

India have made one change to their playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja has been given a rest and Deepak Hooda comes in.

West Indies have also made one change. Dominic Drakes is in for Odean Smith.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson.

West Indies squad: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gustard

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

