IND vs WI 2022: 4 players who are approaching milestones in the 1st T20I

After conquering the West Indies 3-0 with some neat bowling in the ODIs, Team India will face off against the Kieron Pollard-led side in a three-match T20I series. The first T20 international is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Windies recently overcame England 3-2 in a five-match series at home and would be keen to show their mettle.

With many West Indies players bagging great deals at the IPL mega auction, the desire will be to showcase what they are all about. For India, the idea will be to get some authority and experiment properly with the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year.

This series is significant in many ways, and the top players will be on the peak of their performance. Here we look at four such big names on the verge of breaking bigger records.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 103 runs to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The freshly appointed skipper has begun the ODIs on a winning note against the Windies. Now with the T20 internationals being played at home, captain Hitman has a big responsibility to see the home team through.

Rohit Sharma has always been effective in the shortest format, may it be leading a side or getting runs with the bat. The 35-year-old has scored 3,197 runs at an average of 33.3. He is third on the top run-getters list behind Virat Kohli (3,227 runs) and Martin Guptill (3,299 runs).

While Kohli will be eyeing to get past Guptill, his recent form in the ODIs has been questioned by many. If Rohit gets a ton in this upcoming game, he could just become the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals.

Moreover, Guptill has also hit the most sixes in T20Is (165). Notably, Rohit, a big-hitting player, is just the second batsman in T20I history to hit 150-plus sixes (150). He will be aiming to hit 16 sixes across the three matches at the Eden Gardens and surpass Guptill.

#2 Virat Kohli is nine sixes away from smashing 100 T20I maximums

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

Virat Kohli has smashed 3,227 runs at an average of 52.04 in his T20 international career so far. He has 29 fifties to his name with the best of 94* and is the second highest-run scorer behind Martin Guptill.

While he doesn't hold the record for the most sixes, he has successfully hit 91 maxiumums and needs just 9 to add a ton of sixes to his name. This may be a stretch in a single match, but Kohli can certainly achieve this record in this series.

Meanwhile, Kohli has racked up 48 fours and is two shy of reaching 50 boundaries.

#3 Keiron Pollard needs eight more to get past 300 runs against India in T20Is

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fourth T20I

West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard has been a mammoth when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He has scored 1,537 runs at an average of 25.19 in T20Is. Out of those, 292 runs have come while playing against India. Pollard now needs just eight more to go past 300 runs versus the Men in Blue.

Moreover, the veteran all-rounder is the third-highest scorer for WI and can climb up to second position by surpassing Marlon Samuels, who managed 1,611 runs.

Pollard has 91 fours and 98 maximums to his name. He needs just nine more boundaries and 2 more sixes to reach 100 in both.

#4 Nicholas Pooran needs 42 more to complete 500 runs in away T20Is

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Nicholas Pooran has been a great batting asset for the Windies over the past few years. Recently, he went for ₹10.75 Crore to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL mega auction. This proves his caliber and demand in the shortest format.

Pooran has scored 458 runs in T20Is held out of the Caribbean and requires just 42 more to go past the big 500. Also, Pooran is just four sixes away from reaching 100 maximums across all the three formats.

