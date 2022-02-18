IND vs WI 2022: 4 players who can break big records in the 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma and his men successfully registered their first win in the ongoing three-match India vs West Indies T20 series on Wednesday. While the Hitman also conquered the ODI series for India, he will be looking to land the T20 series and make his mark as a strong skipper in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Keiron Pollard and his men recently overcame England 3-2 in a five-match series at home and will be looking to win this second match to make the competition tougher for the Men in Blue. The Windies have always been a formidable side in T20s and no team should underestimate their capabilities.

Before the two sides battle it out at Eden Gardens on Friday, let's take a look at four such players who could break some major records for themselves.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 56 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

The former Indian skipper may not be in the best of form currently, but he is still the second-highest run-getter in T20 internationals. Running behind New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (3,299 runs), Kohli stands at 3,244 runs at an average of 51.49.

With just a half-century and a maximum, Kohli can beat Guptill to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Moreover, he is a boundary shy of gathering 50 fours against the West Indies.

#2 Rohit Sharma is 63 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The current Indian skipper got India off to a flying start in the first T20 by smashing 40 (19) including four boundaries and three maximums. He is in sublime form and third in line to become the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals behind Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill. Sharma simply needs 63 more to conquer this feat.

While this could be like a mini-competition between Kohli and Sharma to get to the top position, both will be more focused on helping India cross the line and bag the series.

Sharma also has 153 sixes to his name and needs to hit the ball out of the park 13 more times to cross Guptill (165 sixes). Given the form he is in, Sharma could cross this landmark by the end of the series.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal needs two scalps to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The Indian leggie has been more than effective over the years in subcontinent pitches across formats. Chahal is brought in whenever the Men in Blue need a breakthrough and he has been successful in delivering just that.

Chahal is now two wickets short of becoming the highest wicket-taker for his country in T20Is. He currently possesses 65 wickets and stands behind Jasprit Bumrah (66 scalps).

Although he picked up only one wicket in the 1st T20, Chahal has been quite consistent at Eden Gardens and will possibly conquer this feat in the upcoming match.

#4 Sheldon Cottrell is three wickets away from gathering 50 T20I scalps

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Sheldon Cottrell can swing the new ball without flinching and has been producing quality bowling for the Windies for a while now. The left-arm pacer sent Rishabh Pant to the pavilion with his classic 'salute' celebration in the first match of the T20 series for just eight runs.

Cottrell now has collected 47 wickets for Pollard and his men and will need just three more to add 50 T20I scalps to his name.

