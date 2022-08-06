IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having taken a 2-1 lead, Team India will be keen to seal the five-match series when they take on West Indies in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday (August 6). The third match of the series was played on Tuesday, so there has been a gap of a few days. It remains to be seen whether the short break has affected the rhythm of the teams.

India dominated the third T20I, winning the game by seven wickets. Batting first, West Indies were well placed at 56 for no loss after seven overs. However, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh combined to stifle the hosts. West Indies could only end up posting 164 for 5 in their 20 overs.

India’s chase was guided by a superb innings from Suryakumar Yadav, who roared back to form with a scintillating 76 off 44 balls. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with an unbeaten 33 off 26 balls. Florida will present the Men in Blue with a different challenge, though, as the team has only played a handful of games at the venue.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

“There was some moisture and it's a delayed start as well (due to rain). We'll try to take advantage of that.”

West Indies are going in with the same playing XI. India, on the other hand, have made three changes. Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Patrick Gustard

TV umpire: Nigel Duguid

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.

