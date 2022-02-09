"Rohit, Rahul and Pant will together score more than 150 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second ODI between Team India and West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9.

India go into the second game with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They will hope to register another win to clinch the series ahead of the final match to be played at the same venue on February 11.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted substantial contributions from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for Team India in the 2nd ODI. He elaborated:

"Rohit, Rahul and Pant will together score more than 150 runs. My assumption is based on the fact that if India gets to bat first, although whoever wins the toss will field first, they will score 270-280 runs so that these people can score so many runs. It will also be good for cricket if West Indies plays better."

The former India cricketer also expects decent contributions from Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Kieron Pollard from the West Indian side. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Holder, Hope and Pollard - all of them together - I feel will be able to score more than 100 runs. I have hope of runs from Pollard, to be very honest. I have hope from Hope as well."

Holder was the only West Indies player to score a half-century in the first ODI against India. While Pollard was dismissed for a golden duck, Hope managed just eight runs in that game.

"Chahal and Sundar will pick up more than five wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar to shine again [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will again spin their web of magic on the West Indies batters. He predicted:

"I still feel Chahal and Sundar will pick up more than five wickets. Ati Sundar and Chatur Chalak, they will work together and the West Indies will once again be caught in a trap."

The reputed commentator also feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side will emerge triumphant again. Chopra said:

"My last prediction is India to win, India to seal the series here and now."

Team India will certainly be the favorites going into the second match of the series. However, they cannot take the Windies lightly as the visitors can spring a surprise, especially if they get to bat second in dewy conditions.

