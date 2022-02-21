“He is your most versatile player at the moment” - Ajay Jadeja explains why Venkatesh Iyer has an edge over other young batters

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja feels Venkatesh Iyer has an edge over other young batters in the Indian T20 squad because of his versatility. Jadeja pointed out that, among pure batters, Iyer is the only one who bowls as well. Further, he can bat in the middle order and open too.

The 27-year-old batting all-rounder impressed in the three-match T20I series in Kolkata against the West Indies. He scored 24*, 33 and 35* at a quick pace, and also chipped in with two wickets in the final T20I.

Praising Iyer, Jadeja termed him the most versatile player in the Indian team at the moment. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said in this regard:

“Venkatesh Iyer seems the only (sixth bowling) option for now. No other pure batter bowls. All others who have come in over the last couple of years have been pure batters. He is the only one who is doing it."

"If there is the edge that somebody is going to get for bowling alongside batting, then Venkatesh Iyer seems to be the guy. He is actually an opening batsman as well. He can be the third opener if needed. He is your most versatile player at the moment in this Indian side.”

ICC @ICC



They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3JFfbsz India complete a clean sweepThey win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 India complete a clean sweep 👏 They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 🙌#INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/3JFfbsz https://t.co/q4OYX5lDAT

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik added that the promising cricketer had a fabulous series against the West Indies, elaborating;

“He has batted brilliantly. He has come in at different situations and batted outstandingly well. With the ball today, he showed what he can do, changing up his pace. On a wicket which helped the batters, he still managed to get a couple of important wickets.”

Apart from impressing with the bat, Iyer dismissed Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder to finish with figures of 2 for 23 in the third T20I on Sunday.

“Shreyas Iyer looked really good while he batted” - Dinesh Karthik

The other Iyer in the Indian team - Shreyas - also got an opportunity to feature in the playing XI in the third T20I, with Virat Kohli being rested. Speaking about the batter’s cameo, Karthik said:

“I thought Shreyas Iyer looked really good while he batted. The intent with which he came in, his attitude, it just looks good. It is a hard role to fill (No.3 spot). I think he will get a good run in the Sri Lanka series. Virat (Kohli) has taken a break. You are talking about the world’s best batter. But he will do a good job, for sure. There is no doubt about it.”

ICC @ICC



He is gone for 25 as India lose their second.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3JFfbsz Shreyas Iyer goes for a big one against Hayden Walsh but holes out to Jason Holder in the deepHe is gone for 25 as India lose their second. Shreyas Iyer goes for a big one against Hayden Walsh but holes out to Jason Holder in the deep ☝️He is gone for 25 as India lose their second.#INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/3JFfbsz https://t.co/w2TvPYWnrv

Shreyas Iyer looked in good touch during his 16-ball stay at the crease, scoring 25. He was caught at long-off, trying to take on Hayden Walsh. India won the game by 16 runs to win the series 3-0.

