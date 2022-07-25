Axar Patel and Avesh Khan strike Yuzvendra Chahal’s meme-pose after win 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Team India's Axar Patel and Avesh Khan posed with Yuzvendra Chahal while striking the leggie’s famous pose, which became a viral meme during the 2019 World Cup. The meme-pose was back in the news when Chahal recreated it after completing a hat-trick in IPL 2022.

Axar was the hero of India’s victory in the second o?ODI against West Indies. The all-rounder hit an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls, striking three fours and five sixes, as India chased down 312 with two wickets in hand. The 28-year-old took India took victory in the final over of the match, clubbing a full toss from West Indies pacer Kyle Mayers for a maximum.

On Monday (July 25), the BCCI shared images of Chahal striking his famous pose with Axar and Avesh recreating the same. The Indian cricket board uploaded the images on Instagram with the caption:

“Just Yuzi making others do Yuzi things 😁😁.”

Asked about his meme-celebration while representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2022, Chahal had said:

"It's my old meme. In 2019 World Cup, I thought I was in the boundary (sidelines) as I didn't play that match and a meme (on my posture) became very popular.”

Chahal had a rare off day in the second ODI, ending with figures of one for 69 from nine overs.

Axar and Avesh featured in a crucial partnership during the chase

While Axar was the star performer with the willow, ODI debutant Avesh also chipped in with a handy 10 off 12 balls. He hit a couple of crucial fours in the dying moments of the game and added 24 for the eighth wicket with Axar.

Axar finished off the game with a six off Mayers in the last over. The left-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics with the willow. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 28-year-old said:

“I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing ODIs after close to five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team.”

Having clinched the series 2-0, India will now look to complete a whitewash when they face West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, July 27.

