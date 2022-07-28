Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba pitch history and records ahead of IND vs WI 2022 1st T20I

India's tour of the West Indies will continue this week with the first of their five-match T20I series scheduled at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on July 29. The two teams played three ODIs in Trinidad this month, with the Men in Blue winning all three.
Fans should expect a much more competitive T20I series as West Indies have quite a few T20 specialists in their squad. India will receive a big boost as well, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the squad.
The Brian Lara Stadium has never hosted an international T20 match before, but it has played host to some Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 fixtures. Here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from the previous matches hosted by Tarouba.
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba T20 stats
T20 matches played: 30.
Matches won by teams batting first: 13.
Matches won by teams batting second: 17.
Matches Tied: 0.
Matches with no result: 0.
Highest team score: 185/5 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs. Barbados Tridents, 2020
Lowest team score: 55 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. St. Lucia Zouks, 2020.
Highest individual score: 96 - Lendl Simmons (TKR) vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2020.
Average 1st innings score: 141.
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba last T20 match
The last CPL T20 match played at this venue was the final of the 2020 edition. The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the St. Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in that match. A 27-ball 39 from Andre Fletcher helped the Zouks score 154 runs in the first innings.
Chasing 155 to win the title, the Knight Riders were home in the 19th over itself thanks to a half-century from Lendl Simmons. A total of 16 sixes were hit in that game. 12 wickets fell across the two innings, with spinners bagging four of them.
