“You’re a good man, I’m your biggest fan” - Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 32

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shared an endearing birthday wish for her hubby as the Indian leg-spinner turned 32 on Saturday (July 23). Taking to her official Instagram handle, Dhanashree shared a couple of adorable pictures with the cricketer while also posting a sweet birthday message.

The leg-spinner is part of the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies. It is being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Wishing the cricketer a very happy birthday, Dhanashree wrote on Instagram:

“Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. 💫Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23. Ps. I’m your biggest fan.”

The birthday boy recently had an excellent tour of England, playing an important role in India winning both the T20I and ODI series'. The leg-spinner claimed four wickets in two T20Is at an average of 10.50 and seven scalps in three one-dayers, averaging 16.71.

Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious banter with Ritika Sajdeh over in-flight pictures

Apart from his cricketing skills, the seasoned leggie is known for having a great sense of humor. The same came to the fore recently when he engaged in some online banter with Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

India headed to the West Indies for their ongoing tour a few days back. All-rounder Shardul Thakur shared a couple of in-flight pictures with the leggie on his official Instagram handle.

Reacting to the image, Ritika wrote that the two cricketers looked like a couple. She commented:

"What a coupley photo"

To this, the leg-spinner replied:

"@ritssajdeh coupley only with my rohitaaaa shramaaaa bhabhi #loyalty ❤️🤣."

Ritika and Chahal like pulling each other’s leg and Rohit is mostly the subject of discussion in their banter.

The Rajasthan Royals bowler's reaction to Ritika's comment

The 31-year-old spinner has an impressive white ball record for India. In 64 ODIs, he has claimed 111 wickets at an average of 26.76. In T20Is, he is India’s leading wicket-taker, having picked up 79 scalps in 62 matches while averaging 23.94.

