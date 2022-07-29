IND vs WI 2022: "Met this absolute legend for lunch" - Hardik Pandya catches up with Brian Lara ahead of 1st T20I vs West Indies

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently enjoyed a meal with legendary batter Brian Lara ahead of the T20I series opener against West Indies.

Pandya took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a heartwarming picture with Lara. The flamboyant cricketer mentioned in the caption how everyone from the Pandya household is a fan of the cricketing icon.

He posted on Instagram:

"Met this absolute legend for lunch ! Always a favourite in the pandya household 🙏🏾❤️"

It is worth mentioning that Lara was present at the stadium during the recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and West Indies. On one occasion, he even made a visit to the Indian team dressing room at the invitation of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Men in Blue secured a stunning 3-0 ODI series over the hosts. The two cricketing nations will now lock horns in five T20I fixtures. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday (July 29).

Hardik Pandya is a part of India's T20I squad for West Indies series

The Indian team rested several of their senior players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, for the 50-over matches of their ongoing Caribbean tour.

The three players will return to cricketing action with the upcoming T20I series. Rohit Sharma will lead team India for the assignment. The visitors will be aiming to come up with a dominant performance in the fixtures as they look to gain some confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

