IND vs WI 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before ODI series

West Indies will kick off their tour of India with an ODI series in Ahmedabad. The series comprises three games. All three matches will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

It is a crucial series for the Men in Maroon as they need points in the Super League table.

Meanwhile, India will play their first ODI series with Rohit Sharma as full-time captain. The home side will be keen to try out some new combinations, having already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Before the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between India and West Indies begins, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the 50-over format.

IND vs WI head-to-head stats

India have a slender lead of 64-63 in ODI matches against the West Indies team. The Men in Blue have battled the Caribbean outfit in 133 one-day international games. Two of them ended in a tie, while four did not produce a result.

It will be interesting to see if India's lead grows in the upcoming series or the Windies take the lead.

IND vs WI 2022: Numbers you need to know before ODI series

Among current squad members, Kuldeep Yadav has bagged the most wickets for India in one-day matches against West Indies. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 24 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 24.91.

Kemar Roach has the most wickets in one-dayers against India among the current West Indies players. The right-arm pacer has taken 24 wickets in 21 innings, with his best figures being 3/36.

Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in India vs. West Indies one-day matches. The right-handed batter has amassed 2,235 runs in 38 innings, registering nine centuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope has achieved much success against India in the 50-over format. He is the top-scorer among current Windies players with 693 runs in 16 innings.

