How has Virat Kohli performed in his last 10 ODIs?

Former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the third ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli had to walk in early after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 13. However, the No. 3 batter himself did not last long. He nicked a gift down the leg side from pacer Alzarri Joseph and headed back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

The failure on Friday ended an extremely poor series for the 33-year-old with the bat. He came in and slammed a couple of boundaries in the first ODI but ended up being dismissed for eight off four balls, mistiming a hook off Joseph. In the second match, he struggled at the crease, making 18 off 30 balls and was caught behind off Odean Smith.

In his last 10 ODIs, the former skipper has scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40, which is in stark contrast to his overall average of 58.07. Going back to December 2020, he has actually notched up five half-centuries in these 10 games. Three of them came in consecutive matches - one against Australia in Canberra and two against England in Pune.

It has been a case of chalk and cheese though. In the other five games when he has not crossed fifty, Kohli has registered scores of 7, 0, 8, 18 and 0.

When was Virat Kohli's last ODI hundred?

The former India skipper’s last international hundred came in November 2019. It was in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His last one-day century was registered on August 14, 2019 against the West Indies at Port of Spain.

Leading the team, he hammered an unbeaten 114 off 99 balls as India chased down a D/L target of 255 with six wickets in hand. Kohli hit 14 fours during his sublime knock to take the visitors to an easy victory. Shreyas Iyer also contributed 65 runs off just 41 balls as India raced past the victory line.

Kohli had slammed a century in the previous ODI of that series as well. In the second one-dayer of the three-match series, he scored 120 off 125 balls as India put up 279/7, batting first. The Men in Blue won the game by 59 runs (D/L Method) as the Windies collapsed to 210 all out, chasing a revised target of 270 in 46 overs.

