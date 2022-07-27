“I am angry with myself” - Shubman Gill admits he’s disappointed at not converting starts

Team India's young opener Shubman Gill has admitted that he is angry at himself for not converting starts in the first two one-dayers against West Indies.

The 22-year-old has looked in fine form in both the ODIs that have been played in the three-match series so far. He has helped the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

He scored a sublime 64 off 43 in the first game before getting run out while attempting a single half-heartedly. In the second match, he was dismissed for 43 off 49, caught by the bowler while attempting a scoop that he completely miscued.

Unless India make any changes at the top, the youngster is likely to feature in the third and final one-dayer on Wednesday (July 27). Speaking ahead of the game, the right-handed batter spoke about his batting efforts, saying:

"After getting those starts, unfortunately I couldn't convert them into a hundred and I am angry with myself for that.”

Hoping to make amends in the dead rubber, Gill added:

"They (the two innings) were a huge confidence booster. West Indies are a good team and we posted two good totals, one while batting first and the other while chasing. Hopefully I will go big in the third match. The kind of starts I have been getting, I will aim to convert those into big innings."

BCCI @BCCI



The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.



#WIvIND #TeamIndia The T20I squad members have arrived here in TrinidadThe 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29. The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/pZLECGOtUu

The cricketer asserted that he is in a confident state of mind with regards to his batting. Admitting that the conditions in West Indies have suited his style of play, he said:

"The surfaces have suited me quite well here. There's not been much lateral movement for the fast bowlers and the new ball has been coming on nicely. It's been harder against the old ball which stops a little but overall batting here has been a really good experience. I am feeling very good, very confident about my batting.”

These are still early days in Gill’s ODI career. He has played only five matches in the format for India, scoring 156 runs at an average of 31.20.

“Gave me a lot of confidence” - Shubman Gill on being asked to open

Having not played an ODI since December 2020, Gill did not look like the first choice to open the innings with skipper Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the series. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were predicted to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Asked about being given the responsibility to open, the elegant batter said:

“(It) gave me a lot of confidence. To be given to play a game for India, especially at the international level feels good. It was important for me to pay that trust back and I was happy to contribute to the team's cause. Opening the batting alongside Shikhar has been great. He has so much experience, has played all over the world and I get to learn a lot."

BCCI @BCCI 🏻 to our Mental Conditioning Coach - Mr. Paddy Upton



#TeamIndia Say Hello🏻 to our Mental Conditioning Coach - Mr. Paddy Upton Say Hello 👋🏻 to our Mental Conditioning Coach - Mr. Paddy Upton 😃#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/KEjpnXuC81

Gill and Dhawan added 119 for the opening wicket in the first match and followed it up with a 48-run partnership in the second game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far