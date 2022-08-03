IND vs WI 2022: "I have maintained a balance in my life now" - Hardik Pandya reflects on his incredible turnaround  

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is arguably back to his best with consistent displays over the last couple of months. The 28-year-old battled injury concerns that affected his bowling and spent a considerable amount of time away from the international circuit after the 2021 T20I World Cup.

The all-rounder marked his return in style with a landmark 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their maiden season and also amassed 487 runs in the process. His recent string of performances at the international level makes him a vital cog in the Indian side for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Reflecting on his journey since the unceremonious exit from the T20I World Cup last year, Pandya told journalist Vimal Kumar after the third T20I against the West Indies:

"The last World Cup was very different than this one, but the process has remained the same. I have maintained a balance in my life now, where if I am performing I will be happy, even if I am not, I will be happy. With that you won't be overconfident while you perform well and won't be too demotivated when the bad slump comes along. That balance is really important."

Pandya primarily played as a pure batter in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. He had poor outings in the crucial group stage matches against New Zealand and Pakistan and finished with 69 runs in the tournament. Additionally, he bowled four overs as well, without yielding a wicket.

"If new-look India are 10-3, they will be looking to score 190 rather than play out the 20 overs" - Hardik Pandya

On the back of his exceptional batting displays for GT as an anchor, the all-rounder has attained the freedom to play with a similar approach in national colors as well. The aggressive and intent-laden Team India have Pandya as a cushion in the middle-order who can play a dual role according to the situation at hand.

Speaking about India's revamped approach under the captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, he said:

"You gain confidence when you see players performing with a new approach, the way with which pressure is being put on opposition bowlers. They might be thinking that even if new-look India are 10-3, they will be looking to score 190 rather than play out the 20 overs. Because of that attitude, this team is looking more and more dangerous."

Team India romped to a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I yesterday (August 2). Pandya played a vital role in the mid-overs with a tight spell of 1-19 off his four overs in the first innings at St.Kitts.

Has the all-rounder answered all of his critics with his surge in performances and fitness? Let us know what you think.

