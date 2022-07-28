IND vs WI 2022: Team India boost rating points after clean sweep of West Indies; maintain third place in ICC Men’s ODI rankings

Team India increased the gap between them and Pakistan in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings table by completing a clean sweep of West Indies on Wednesday (July 27). With the triumph, they have maintained their third position in the rankings.

Despite seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah being rested, the Men in Blue hammered the Windies 3-0. The Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit won the final game of the series by 119 runs (D/L) method at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The victory over West Indies was India’s third one-day series win in a row. They now have 110 rating points, four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), who are in fourth position in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings. Before the series win in West Indies, they also won 2-1 in England.

New Zealand are leading the ODI rankings with 128 points, while England (119) remain in second spot despite a series loss to India followed by a drawn series against South Africa.

Team India will get a chance to earn more points when they tour Zimbabwe for a three-match one-day series. All the three games will be played in Harare on August 18, 20, and 22.

“A complete performance” - Shikhar Dhawan pleased with Team India’s clean sweep of West Indies

Speaking after the victory, Team India’s skipper for the series, Dhawan, described the effort by the young side as a complete performance. He also praised the team for showing character in challenging situations. At the post-match press conference, he said:

"I am very proud of the team, the way we have played the whole series. In every match we showed character and turned the challenges into great opportunities. I am happy the way everyone has performed and chipped in.”

The veteran opener added:

"I feel this was as a complete performance I can get as a captain. I am very happy and content. Whatever I asked from the boys they did it.”

Speaking about his own performance, which saw him notch up two fifties in three games, Dhawan said that he was happy with it. He commented:

"I am very happy with my own batting because I could feel the way I was hitting the shots. With some much experience I know how to play with calmness. I feel good when I handle pressure with more calmness now.”

Young Team India opener Shubman Gill was named Player of the Match in the third ODI for his unbeaten 98. He also won the Player of the Series for scoring 205 runs.

