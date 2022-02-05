IND vs WI 2022 Live Telecast Channel List in India: Where to watch and live streaming details

After losing their first five matches of 2022, India will aim to register their first win of the year when they lock horns with West Indies in a home series. The Men in Blue will cross swords with the former world champions in three ODIs and three T20I matches.

The tour will start tomorrow with an ODI match in Ahmedabad. It is a historic occasion as the Indian cricket team will play its 1000th ODI match tomorrow.

Here is the complete schedule for the tour:

1st ODI: February 6, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: February 9, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: February 11, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM IST

1st T20I: February 16, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

2nd T20I: February 18, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

3rd T20I: February 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs WI 2022 series: Live Telecast Channel List in India

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the Indian cricket team's home matches. Fans can watch all six matches of the tour on Star Sports channels. Here is the full telecast channel list:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

IND vs WI 2022 series: Live Telecast Channel List in West Indies, UK, Canada and Australia

Here's how fans in other parts of the world can watch the series live.

South Africa - Supersport

Caribbean - Flow Sports

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

USA and Canada - Willow TV

With the likes of Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Jason Holder, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran and Ishan Kishan set to be in action, it will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious in the ODIs and T20Is.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar