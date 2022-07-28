Create
IND vs WI 2022: When and where to watch India vs West Indies T20I series?

Rohit Sharma will return to action in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies (Image: Getty)
Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jul 28, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Following India's 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in the ODIs, the two nations will play a five-match T20I series over the next 10 days. The first T20I will take place on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The action will then move to St. Kitts, where Warner Park will host the second and third T20Is. The two teams will then take a flight to the United States as the final two matches are scheduled to take place in Florida on August 6 and 7.

India vs West Indies 2022 T20I Series Timings in IST

Here is the full schedule for the T20Is with the timings in IST:

1st T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM

2nd T20I - August 1, 8:00 PM

3rd T20I - August 2, 8:00 PM

4th T20I - August 6, 8:00 PM

5th T20I - August 7, 8:00 PM

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs WI 2022 in India?

FanCode has secured the broadcasting rights for West Indies' home cricket matches in India. To make sure that the Indian TV audience can watch the match live as well, they shared the rights with DD Sports for this series.

Fans can enjoy the India vs West Indies T20I for free on the DD Sports Channel in Standard Definition. To watch the match in high definition or to stream it online, they will have to buy a subscription on the FanCode app or website.

What is the price of a pass to watch IND vs WI 2022 T20I?

The pass for watching the T20I series with ads costs ₹99. To watch the live action with no ads between the overs, fans will have to buy a pass worth ₹169 on FanCode.

