IND vs WI 2022: "There's always some drama wherever they are playing" - Parthiv Patel on West Indies after their T20I series loss to India

Ex-cricketer Parthiv Patel recently stated that while West Indies are known to play an attacking brand of cricket in T20Is, they haven't been able to live up to expectations lately.

Speaking on Cricbuzz on Monday, he highlighted how West Indies have performed underwhelmingly in their recent outings. He suggested that the Men in Maroon need to pull up their socks after yet another series loss in the shortest format.

He explained:

"One needs that flair that West Indies usually give you. There's always some drama wherever they are playing. Every time they go out there and play that different brand of cricket. They are far away from that."

After suffering a 3-0 series loss in the ODI series against India, West Indies were expected to come up with an improved performance in the T20Is. However, the hosts managed just one solitary win across the five games and lost the series 4-1.

It is worth mentioning that West Indies had failed to win a single match in their three-match home ODI series against Bangladesh last month.

"Watch a few videos before going to the nets" - Parthiv Patel on West Indies batters' spin woes

West Indian batters struggled to get going against the Indian spinners in the recently concluded T20I series. Notably, in the final fixture, the side lost all ten of their wickets to spin bowlers.

Parthiv Patel suggested that batters should watch videos of spin bowling before hitting the nets. He opined that sticking to the basics could also prove helpful.

He added:

"If you are not picking wrist spinners, you may try and watch a few videos before going to the nets to try and pick up some clues and go back to the old school way of playing with the spin and not against the spin. If you're not picking it up at all, you've got to go back to your basics."

The West Indies were bundled out for a platry score of 100 in the fifth T20I on Sunday (August 7) and lost the game by 88 runs. Ravi Bishnoi picked up four wickets in the clash, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets each.

