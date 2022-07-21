Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad pitch history and records ahead of IND vs WI 2022 1st ODI

The Indian cricket team will return to the field at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on July 22 to battle the West Indies in the first game of their three-match ODI series.

India have an excellent record at this venue. They have not lost an ODI on this ground in the last nine years. Meanwhile, West Indies have not won any ODIs at the Queen's Park Oval since 2008.

The pitch at this venue has been challenging for the batters. Before India and West Indies clash in the first ODI, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs played on this ground.

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad ODI stats

ODI matches played: 70.

Matches won by teams batting first: 30.

Matches won by teams batting second: 35.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches with no result: 5.

Highest team score: 413/5 - India vs. Bermuda, 2007.

Lowest team score: 75 - Canada vs. Zimbabwe, 2006.

Highest successful run chase: 272/3 - Pakistan vs. West Indies, 1988.

Highest individual score: 146* - Brian Lara (WI) vs. New Zealand, 1996.

Best bowling figures: 6/25 - Scott Styris (NZ) vs. West Indies, 2002.

Average 1st innings score: 214.

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad last ODI match

Incidentally, the last ODI played at this venue was also a battle between India and West Indies in 2019. The Men in Blue won that contest by six wickets via the D/L method.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. A 41-ball 72 from Chris Gayle helped them score 240/7 in 35 overs.

India received a 255-run target via the D/L method. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 99-ball 114 to guide the visitors to a win in the 33rd over itself.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers bagging six of them. 18 sixes were hit in that contest between India and West Indies.

