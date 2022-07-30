IND vs WI 2022: “Learning on the go is starting to help me” - Ravichandran Ashwin on his improved batting skills

Experienced Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has admitted that he has been working hard on his batting lately. He stated that a better understanding of the game situation and learning on the go has played a significant role in him becoming a better batter.

Ashwin played a handy cameo of 13* off 10 balls in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. He featured in an unbroken stand of 52 with Dinesh Karthik (41* off 19) as India recovered from 138 for six to reach 190 after being asked to bat first.

The Indian bowlers then did a fine job of restricting West Indies to 122 for eight as the visitors claimed the 1-0 lead in the five-match series. In a chat with Karthik on bcci.tv, Ashwin opened up on his batting. He said:

“Cameo was fine. I have been working on my batting. Even before the game, I communicated with you (Karthik) as to what we will be doing if we are batting together. A little bit more communication, understanding and learning on the go with the batting is starting to help me a lot more.

“(I am) understanding game situations. Even today (Friday), I came on the ground and asked you how you would hit those balls that are slightly slower, off-pace and back of length.”

The 35-year-old slammed one six during his innings and was content watching from the other end as Karthik went berserk at the death.

“Didn’t feel like I was coming back” - Ashwin

The India-West Indies clash on Friday was Ashwin’s first T20I match since November 2021. He previously turned out for India in the format against New Zealand during the three-match series at home.

On how he felt about playing a T20I after a gap, the off-spinner said:

“It was nice to be honest. I didn’t feel like I was coming back into the team or anything like that. I genuinely felt that I was playing a game after a long time, which was a bit different. Hopefully, as the series goes on, it will get better.”

Ashwin impressed with figures of two for 22, claiming the big scalps of West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (18) and Shimron Hetmyer (14).

