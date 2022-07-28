IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill shines with 98* in rain-reduced contest; West Indies set revised target of 257 in 35 overs

Shubman Gill hit his career-best ODI score of 98* as Team India posted 225 for 3 in 36 overs after winning the toss and batting first in the third ODI against West Indies. In a rain-reduced contest on Wednesday (July 27), Gill hit seven fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball knock.

The youngster, who had admitted ahead of the match that he was angry at not converting starts, looked set to notch up his maiden one-day hundred. However, the rain played spoilsport and Gill was thus left stranded two short of a well-deserved century. West Indies have been set a revised Duckworth-Lewis target of 257 in 35 overs.

BCCI @BCCI



set a target of 257 in 35 overs for West Indies to chase.



Play to resume shortly.



Scorecard - #WIvIND Revised playing conditions. #TeamIndia set a target of 257 in 35 overs for West Indies to chase.Play to resume shortly.Scorecard - bit.ly/WIvIND-3RDODI Revised playing conditions.#TeamIndia set a target of 257 in 35 overs for West Indies to chase.Play to resume shortly.Scorecard - bit.ly/WIvIND-3RDODI #WIvIND https://t.co/49qKvH8Cu2

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74) and Gill got India off to another solid start. The duo added 113 for the opening wicket, their second century stand in three games. Both batters looked in great touch and were in little trouble against the West Indies bowlers. Dhawan, however, slowed down after a brisk start and reached his fifty, his second of the one-day series, off 62 balls.

The introduction of Hayden Walsh brought down the run rate even further as Gill reached his half-century off 60 balls. Looking to break the shackles, the Indian captain perished to leg-spinner Walsh. Dhawan walked down the track and tried to flick the bowler. However, he was early into his stroke and got a leading edge that was held at midwicket.

Gill, Shreyas Iyer take on West Indies bowlers after rain break

India were 115 for 2 in the 24th over when rain came in for the first time and caused a lengthy delay. Upon resumption, Shreyas Iyer got into the act right away, hammering Walsh for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. Gill then lofted one for six as 18 runs came off the first over after the rain delay. The boundaries kept flowing after that as Iyer and Gill looked in great rhythm.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Play resumes with a bang! @ShreyasIyer15 hits a few big ones as India returns to the pitch to get this game going again.Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Play resumes with a bang! @ShreyasIyer15 hits a few big ones as India returns to the pitch to get this game going again. Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/bHd4W33BMq

The entertaining partnership of 86 runs ended when Shreyas (44 off 34) dragged a slow and wide delivery from Akeal Hosein straight to long-on. Suryakumar Yadav’s poor series then ended on a disappointing note as he miscued his attempted big hit off Walsh and was caught at short third man for eight.

At the time of writing, the Windies are in trouble with a score of 7-2 in four overs after Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets in three balls. Shai Hope and Brandon King are at the crease and will try to steady the ship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far