IND vs WI 2022: "That was probably an irresponsible shot by Pooran" - Parthiv Patel on West Indies captain's dismissal against R Ashwin in the second T20I 

Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel feels that Nicholas Pooran should have played Ravichandran Ashwin in a more conservative fashion. The West Indies white-ball captain was dismissed by the off-spinner in the second T20I at St.Kitts yesterday (August 1).

Pooran walked out to bat with the score reading 48-1 in the pursuit of a target of 139 set by the visitors. The wicket-keeper batter found his rhythm right away after dispatching Avesh Khan for successive boundaries. However, he employed the same approach against R. Ashwin, who floated one up on good length.

Pooran went for a mighty slog after coming down the track, but only found elevation with his connection. Suryakumar Yadav safely pouched the catch at long-on to give India their second wicket. With four fifties in his last five matches prior to the ongoing series, he is yet to make the most of his good form so far.

Expressing his surprise with the fashion, the West Indies skipper perished in the second T20I, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"Really surprised by the shot Pooran played. Every time a left-arm batter comes in, you see Ashwin bowling and he bowls really well to them. So, you need to become smarter, pick your bowlers while chasing such a total and Ashwin is not the easiest bowler to do that against."

Opining that Pooran should have looked to just play out Ashwin, Patel added:

"That's where he could have just taken singles against the off-spinner and take on the left-arm spinner instead. So, that was probably an irresponsible shot by him"

It is to be noted that the veteran off-spinner claimed the wicket of the opposition skipper in the series opener as well.

Dismissed for just 14 off 11 deliveries in the second fixture, the left-handed batter has to employ caution with aggression, especially while chasing tricky targets. The skipper's wicket kept India's hopes alive in the game only to be crushed by Brandon King and Devon Thomas' exploits with the bat.

"Myself, Hetmyer can take more responsibility" - Nicholas Pooran

Following a nervy five-wicket win in the delayed contest, the West Indies skipper admitted that the batters should play more responsibly. Top-scorer Brandon King was devoid of support as he scored a match-winning 68. However, the rest of the batting unit fell after taking time to settle at the crease.

Speaking about the batters' performance in the second T20I, the captain said:

"A win is a win. I believe in T20, better batsmen have to bat long. Myself, Hetmyer can take more responsibility. King should have won the game for us with the way he was batting. But hopefully he will learn from this. Thomas returned back for us after injury and came out trumps on his home ground."

West Indies will face India in the third T20I of the series at the same venue later today (August 2). The series is level at 1-1 with three more games to be played.

