IND vs WI 2022: "This has been our worst performance" - Nicholas Pooran reflects on heavy defeat in the first T20I

West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran termed the loss against India in the first T20I in Trinidad as their worst performance so far. The Men in Maroon slumped to a 68-run defeat on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium.

The hosts were outplayed across all three departments in the series opener and desperately need to find some form ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The batters in particular struggled against the Indian bowling outfit, with no player scoring in excess of 20 during the run chase.

Urging his side's batters to make the most of their starts, Nicholas Pooran said ahead of the second T20I in St. Kitts:

"For me, it’s just about batsmen getting starts. When we do get a start, it’s just for us to carry on – find a way to carry on and make it count. This is only our third T20 together as a team, and in the last 15 T20s, I think this is the worst performance."

West Indies failed to garner any sort of momentum in the contest, with wickets falling at regular intervals. The hosts' highest partnership was worth just 24 runs as they trudged to 122/8 in 20 overs.

"We knew something like this was going to happen" - Nicholas Pooran

The Caribbean side are still settling into a new era in the absence of stalwarts like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. They failed to qualify directly for the 2022 T20 World Cup and are struggling in a format they once used to dominate.

Claiming that the batters are raring to make amends in the second T20I, Nicholas Pooran said:

"We knew something like this was going to happen. Unfortunately, it had to be the first game in Trinidad, but we know as a team, we’re going to bounce back. The batsmen are ready for the challenge and can’t wait for tomorrow."

West Indies will take on India in the second of the five T20Is at St. Kitts later today (August 1). The Men in Blue currently hold a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Do you think the Windies batters will be able to put in a better shift with the bat in the second T20I? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far