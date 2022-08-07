IND vs WI 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's series-clinching win in 4th T20I

Team India clinched the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a comfortable 59-run victory in the fourth T20I on Saturday (August 6). They beat the home side at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Team India set a massive target of 192 for their opponents in the contest after being invited to bat first. Rishabh Pant (44) top-scored for his side, while Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson Samson (30*) chipped in with valuable contributions.

In a steep chase, West Indies got off to a brisk start by making 14 runs off the first over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Avesh Khan then dismissed opener Brandon King (13) in the second over to break the budding partnership, which looked promising for the maroon team.

Avesh also scalped Devon Thomas in his next over to reduce the Caribbean side to 22/2. Nicholas Pooran (24 in 8 balls) then came out all guns blazing and smashed Axar Patel for 22 runs in the fifth over.

However, the West Indies skipper had to walk back to the pavilion during the final delivery of the same over. Pooran's aggressive knock unceremoniously ended after he got run out following a terrible mix-up with his batting partner, Kyle Mayers.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Two of West Indies' best performers dismissed within minutes. Will the total prove too high now?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Two of West Indies' best performers dismissed within minutes. Will the total prove too high now?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/GBAUfWtiBy

West Indies' innings never got going after that as Indian bowlers bowled tight lines and chipped away with wickets at regular intervals to derail the chase. They eventually skittled out for 132 in 19.2 overs and lost the match by 59 runs.

After forgettable outings in previous games on this tour, Avesh Khan found his rhythm in the game and was the star performer with the ball for his side. His figures read 4-0-17-2. Arshdeep Singh (3/12) also continued to impress everyone with yet another impressive performance.

Fans react to India's win against West Indies

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and West Indies in Florida. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the fourth T20I:

Sky11 @sky11official



#CricketTwitter #WIvsIND Nicholas Pooran waiting for Kyle Mayers in the dressing room Nicholas Pooran waiting for Kyle Mayers in the dressing room 😂#CricketTwitter #WIvsIND https://t.co/p6t0t2mXWz

'

The teams will square off in the final T20I of the series tonight (August 7) at 8.00 pm (IST) at the same venue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far