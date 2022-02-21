“An asset for any captain to have that 6th bowling option” - Venkatesh Iyer stresses on the importance of his role with the ball

Team India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has stated that he understands the significance of his role in the T20 team as the sixth bowling option.

India have struggled to find that much-needed backup in white-ball cricket after Hardik Pandya stopped bowling following back surgery. However, the emergence of Venkatesh Iyer has given Team India some hope in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Following the team’s 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies on Sunday, the 27-year-old chatted with debutant Avesh Khan and reflected on his performance. In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, he said:

“I am trying to play my role for the team as a finisher. With the ball, I want to give that important couple of overs to the captain. It is an asset for any captain to have that 6th bowling option. So it feels good to be doing the job for the team. I am trying my best and slowly things are happening.”

Venkatesh Iyer came up with an impressive all-round effort on Sunday in the final T20I against the Windies. He first hammered an unbeaten 35 off 19 with the bat and then claimed 2 for 23 with his pace bowling, dismissing Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder cheaply.

“Debut happens only once” - Avesh Khan tells Venkatesh Iyer about advice from captain, coach

The third T20I between India and West Indies also marked the much-awaited debut of pacer Avesh Khan. The youngster looked nervous and it reflected in his performance as he went wicketless and had an economy rate of over 10.

Admitting that there were nerves, Avesh told Venkatesh Iyer that he thoroughly enjoyed his debut game. He said:

“Nervousness was definitely there. When I got to know that I was going to debut, the thought came to my mind that the moment I had worked so hard for had finally arrived. Rohit (Sharma) sir and Rahul (Dravid) sir asked me to enjoy the game because I may play more matches for India but a debut happens only once.”

Avesh ended up conceding 42 runs in his four overs as the West Indies batters took a liking to his pace. However, India went on to register a 17-run win as Harshal Patel shone with 3 for 22.

Edited by Samya Majumdar