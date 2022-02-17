Virat Kohli's 5 best T20 knocks against West Indies

After a scratchy run in the ODI series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli will be itching to get back to his fluent best in the T20 series. The three-match series is being played in Kolkata, with the first T20I won by India last night.

Statistically, the former Indian captain enjoys playing against the Men in Maroon. In 11 innings against the West Indies, Virat Kohli has scored 501 runs at a staggering average of 62, striking at 154. (Stats mentioned are prior to the ongoing T20 series).

Compared to his lofty standards, Virat Kohli has been stuck in a bit of a muddle lately. While the wait for his elusive 71st ton goes, the 33-year old will be looking to remind the world of just how good he can be at the peak of his powers.

On that note, let's take a look at some of Virat Kohli's best T20I knocks against the West Indies.

#1 Virat Kohli's 70* off 29 - Mumbai, 2019

As a T20 purist, this was one of Virat Kohli's best T20 knocks, if not the best. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flier with a 135-run opening stand. Interestingly, Kohli batted at no.4 in this game.

Walking in during the 13th over with his side at 138-2, Virat Kohli dominated from ball one and put on a T20 clinic. He struck with surgical precision to demolish the West Indian bowling attack as he registered his fastest T20 half-century.

Kieron Pollard was on the receiving end of this drubbing, as Kohli walloped him for 25 runs in the penultimate over. The Delhi batter smashed seven sixes and four fours at a strike rate of more than 240 to help India post a mammoth total of 240 on the board.

#2 94* off 50 - Hyderabad, 2019

It is fondly remembered as 'that' T20 knock against the West Indies and Kesrick Williams in particular. Chasing a daunting target of 208, Kohli walked in at 30/1 after India lost Rohit Sharma early in the run chase.

The Delhi boy looked far from his usual self, trying to muscle the ball rather than rely on his effortless timing. Kohli was tottering along at 37 off 28, before an altercation with Kesrick Williams fired up the Indian skipper.

Kohli switched gears like the flick of a switch and took the West Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He smacked 57 runs off the last 22 balls of his innings to propel India to victory with an over to spare.

# 89* off 47 - ICC T20 World Cup 2016, Mumbai

Virat Kohli was a different beast in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Arguably at the peak of his powers then, Kohli scored 273 runs in the tournament at an average of 136.50 (yes, you read that right) and a strike rate of 146.77.

The Delhi boy single-handedly carried his side through the tournament. So when West Indies came to the Wankhede Stadium for the semi-final, the expectations were the same. And of course, Kohli delivered.

Batting in his usual number three spot, Kohli scored an unbeaten 89 off 47 deliveries to add some much-needed impetus to India's innings. The hosts posted a target of 193 on the board.

However, the West Indians spoiled India's party. Lendl Simmons led with a man-of-the-match performance to help the eventual champions bag a spot in the final. That was also the game in which Virat Kohli got one of his four T20I wickets.

