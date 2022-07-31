Warner Park, Basseterre, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs WI 2022 2nd T20I

After an action-packed contest in Tarouba, India and West Indies will play the next two T20Is of their series at Warner Park, Bassetere, in St Kitts over the next two days (August 1 and 2). Both matches will begin at 10:30 AM Local Time (8:00 PM IST).

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against the Men in Maroon. Looking at their excellent performance in the first T20I, Rohit Sharma's men will start as the favorites to win the next two matches in Basseterre.

The pitch at this venue is a little challenging for batters. Here are some vital stats and numbers from previous T20Is played at this stadium.

Warner Park, Bassetere, T20I stats

T20 matches played: 10.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 6.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches with no result: 2.

Highest team score: 182/6 - England vs. West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 45 - West Indies vs. England, 2019

Highest individual score: 91* - Lendl Simmons (WI) vs. Ireland, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 4/6 - Chris Jordan (ENG) vs. West Indies, 2019.

Average 1st innings score: 120.

Warner Park, Basseterre, last T20I match

In the previous T20I at this venue, West Indies beat Ireland by nine wickets. The match happened on January 19, 2020. The visitors received an invitation to bat first after losing the toss. Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo wreaked havoc and took three wickets each as Ireland were all out for 138 runs.

Chasing 139 for a win, West Indies won the match in just 11 overs with nine wickets in hand. Lendl Simmons smashed a 40-ball 91* to blow away the visitors.

11 wickets fell in that match, with spinners bagging only one of them. 16 sixes were smashed by batters in two innings.

