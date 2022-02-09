[WATCH] Team India train hard ahead of 2nd ODI vs West Indies in Ahmedabad 

Having eased to a six-wicket victory in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Team India will be looking to clinch the three-match series on Wednesday. The second ODI will be played at the same venue today.

Ahead of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the Men in Blue preparing for the contest. The clip also features KL Rahul in action. The limited-overs vice-captain missed the first ODI due to personal reasons and is set to be part of the playing XI for the second game against the Windies.

In some good news for the hosts, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer also trained with the Team India squad after recovering from COVID-19 and completing their isolation period. Both players tested positive ahead of the ODI series.

Sharing his thoughts on coming out of isolation and returning to the field, Dhawan said:

"It feels great. I came out of my room after 7-8 days, and being on the ground is always a completely different feeling altogether. It was great fun, practicing with the whole team.”

According to reports, the duo are unlikely to feature in the second ODI against West Indies.

“We want to keep getting better” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

India ticked most of the boxes in the first ODI. Bowling first after winning the toss, they bowled out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49), Washington Sundar (3/30) and Prasidh Krishna (2/29) were the top performers with the ball for the hosts.

The Men in Blue then chased down the target in just 28 overs as Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 51-ball 60. They lost a few wickets in quick succession after Rohit’s departure, but Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26*) guided the side home without any further trouble.

Speaking after the win, Rohit said:

“We want to keep getting better as a team. Great effort by the team. Stuck to our plans, did what we talked about as a group and ticked all boxes.” He, however, admitted, “With the bat, we could have been better. Those wickets in the middle. We could have created more pressure in the middle (with the ball) with their lower order (batting).”

With Rahul available for Wednesday’s clash, India are likely to make at least one change to their playing XI for the second ODI.

