With India wrapping up their three-match ODI series against West Indies 3-0, the focus now shifts to the five-match T20Is that also signal the start of their T20 World Cup preparations.

The series still misses some big names in Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul, but has enough firepower to vault over a promising Windies outfit. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma returns to lead the side in the ultra-short format that kicks off at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday (July 29).

Over the years, the team has seen some scintillating performances by players against the opposition and some of the batters have played knocks worth remembering. Be it KL Rahul's blitzkrieg hundred or some of Kohli's bruising knocks, India's finest batters have tasted exceptional success in the shortest format.

With some of these players favoring batting against the side, we look at one Indian player with the highest T20I score against the Windies.

IND vs WI 2022: Which Indian batter has the highest T20I score against Windies?

Of the many knocks played against the formidable outfit, Rohit Sharma's 111* in 2018 was the highest score by in T20Is against WI. The current skipper's breathtaking ton came off just 61 deliveries in Lucknow, helping the team win by 71 runs.

ROHIT TV™ @rohittv_45



Most Runs By Indian - 519

Highest Score by indian- 111*

Most Sixes By Indian- 29

2nd Most 4's By Indian- 41

Most Catches By Indian - 9



Rohit Sharma 🦁



@ImRo45 | #RohitSharma | #IndvsWI Rohit Sharma Against WI In T20iMost Runs By Indian - 519Highest Score by indian- 111*Most Sixes By Indian- 292nd Most 4's By Indian- 41Most Catches By Indian - 9Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Against WI In T20iMost Runs By Indian - 519Highest Score by indian- 111*Most Sixes By Indian- 292nd Most 4's By Indian- 41Most Catches By Indian - 9Rohit Sharma 👑🦁@ImRo45 | #RohitSharma | #IndvsWI https://t.co/inVsCTGHFs

Rohit Sharma's 111*off 61 balls | A quick recap

Playing a part in the hosts' 3-0 sweep against WI in the T20I series was Rohit Sharma with a scintillating century in the second T20I in Lucknow. His 61-ball knock, studded with eight fours and seven sixes, helped the Men in Blue amass 195 in their 20 overs.

Chipping in were Shikhar Dhawan (43) and KL Rahul (26*) and in reply, the visitors could only muster 124 after losing nine wickets in the process. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was the best bowler in the game with figures of 2/12 from his four overs.

Who are the other Indian batters with the highest T20I score against WI?

Here's a quick look at the three batters apart from Sharma with the highest T20I score against the Caribbean unit.

Player HS Year KL Rahul 110* 2016 Virat Kohli 94* 2019 Shikhar Dhawan 92 2018

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far