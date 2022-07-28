With the ODI series done and won 3-0, India will now take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Over the years, quite a few of India's bowlers have managed to do well against the Windies, dishing out match-winning performances. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, and other crop of modern-day cricketers have tasted considerable success against the Caribbean calypso.

That said, things will be different despite the visitors having a healthy 13-6 record against the side, with all departments of the new-look Men in Blue taking on a competitive host side. While at it, we take a look at the Indian bowler who has picked up the most T20I wickets against the Windies.

IND vs WI 2022: Which Indian bowler has the most T20I wickets against West Indies?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the standout bowler for India against the Windies, picking up 10 wickets from 14 matches. The swingman leads the pack, followed by Deepak Chahar (9) and Ravindra Jadeja (9). The seamer's best figures of 2/12 also come from a game to remember.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 2/12 against WI: A quick recap

The second of the three-match T20I series in Lucknow was lit up by a brilliant hundred by Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue posted a formidable 195/2 in their 20 overs. He was ably assisted by Shikhar Dhawan (43) and KL Rahul (26).

In return, Bhuvneshwar's miserly spell of 2/12 had the Windies on the mat as they ended their chase 71 runs short of the required target.

Kumar was instrumental in picking up key wickets of Denesh Ramdin and Keemo Paul. The rest of the bowlers — Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Other bowlers who have fared well with the ball against Windies

Apart from Kumar, bowlers from both departments — pace and spin have done well against the Windies, and here's a quick look at the top five bowlers with the most wickets against the side.

Player Wickets BBI Deepak Chahar 9 3/4 Ravindra Jadeja 9 3/48 Kuldeep Yadav 8 3/13 Jasprit Bumrah 8 2/20 Yuzvendra Chahal 6 2/28

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far