IND vs WI 2023, 1st Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, which begins at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12. The series will mark the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-2025) for both teams. India made it to the final in the previous two cycles before failing at the last hurdle.

The visitors will have to start all over again as they resume their hunt for the elusive ICC trophy. Rohit Sharma confirmed on the eve of the Dominica that young Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his Test debut and would also open the innings with the captain.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, will bat at No. 3 in Cheteshwar Pujara’s absence. There is a good opportunity for some of the youngsters to make a mark, both in the batting and bowling departments.

West Indies recently suffered a massive setback when they failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. Their pride would be hurt for sure. Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. will be keen to give the Windies fans something to cheer about by performing well against India.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and decided to bat first.

“The surface generally is dry, but there's moisture in the first hour,” Kraigg Brathwaite said.

BCCI @BCCI



Go well, lads!



#WIvIND Congratulations to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan who are all set to make their Test debut for #TeamIndia Go well, lads! Congratulations to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan who are all set to make their Test debut for #TeamIndia.Go well, lads!#WIvIND https://t.co/h2lIvgU6Zp

In some big news, Ishan Kishan has been handed his Test debut for India along with Jaiswal. For the hosts, Alick Athanaze has been given a debut.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

The surface in Dominica is often on the drier side. However, some moisture can be expected in the first hour or so. West Indies batters thus have to be mindful of not losing early wickets in the first session.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

BCCI @BCCI

A trip down the memory lane

Experiencing the Caribbean flavour 🏖️



Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode out NOW on 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗬𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘃𝗶 & 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗷



WATCH #WIvIND

bcci.tv/videos/5559804… Joy of Test call-upsA trip down the memory laneExperiencing the Caribbean flavour 🏖️Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode out NOW on BCCI.TV 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗬𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘃𝗶 & 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗷WATCH Joy of Test call-ups 👌A trip down the memory lane 🚃Experiencing the Caribbean flavour 🏖️Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode out NOW on BCCI.TV 👉 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗬𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘃𝗶 & 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗷WATCH 🔽 #WIvINDbcci.tv/videos/5559804… https://t.co/2HeFn8Wx6u

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Poll : 0 votes