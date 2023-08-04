IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 1st T20I

The West Indies (WI) completed a thrilling four-run win over India in the first game of the five-match T20I series played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday.

It seemed like the visitors were on course to a comfortable win chasing 150. However, some inspired bowling by Jason Holder & Co. helped WI snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the first T20I that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Tilak Varma's sizzling sixes

Hits back to back sixes to kick off his innings.

A dashing debut for Tilak Varma



Tilak Varma's India debut was a highly anticipated one as many fans believed he had what it takes to be successful on the international stage. The southpaw already had two impressive IPL seasons under his belt and being a left-hander who could bowl a bit, he is arguably someone the Men in Blue were looking for.

Varma already had a good day on the field, taking two extremely well-judged catches. He ensured he made the day even better with a quickfire cameo of 39. On a pitch where most batters found strokeplay to be tough, the youngster, with his couple of sixes to start off his innings, showed just how good he can be with time.

#2 Jason Holder's first wicket

After a few wickets fell, captain Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson seemed to steady the ship, with 37 runs needed off 30 balls and six wickets in hand. However, just when it looked like the visitors would coast home, Jason Holder stepped up with arguably the biggest turning point in the game.

Holder castled Hardik Pandya with a wonderful change-of-pace delivery and then built pressure on Axar Patel. The southpaw seemed eager to get off strike and tried to take a risky single.

Sanju Samson tried his best to make it to the striker's end, but a direct hit from Kyle Mayers put India in further trouble. The wheels just came off their chase after that brilliant over as the lower order wilted under pressure.

#1 Confusion regarding India's No. 10

#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8rWxh30ahh Yuzvendra Chahal walked out at No.10, but the Indian team wanted Mukesh Kumar. Chahal walked off and entered again as he took the field already

Arshdeep Singh did hit a couple of boundaries, but the visitors just didn't have enough batting depth to see them over the line. The confusion that happened between Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar was rather hilarious and summed up just how the Men in Blue were caught off-guard right towards the end of the game.

Chahal walked out to bat after Kuldeep Yadav's wicket, only to realize that the captain and the coach wanted to send Mukesh at No. 10. While Chahal rushed back to the boundary line to allow Mukesh to walk out to bat, the umpires claimed that they couldn't allow it as the leg-spinner had already entered the field of play.

Mukesh did get a chance to bat on the final ball of the game, but could only pick up a single when the visitors needed a six.