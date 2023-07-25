IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in second Test

Rain played spoilsport as Team India had to be content with a 1-0 series win against the West Indies (WI) in the second Test at Port of Spain, Trinidad. Virat Kohli celebrated his 500th international game with a brilliant 29th Test hundred and set up a massive first innings score for his team.

The hosts' batters showed some admirable resistance before Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc and gave the visitors a sizeable first innings lead of 183 runs. India then went on the front foot and scored at more than seven runs per over in their second essay, given how poor the forecast was for the final day.

Although they needed just eight wickets to win on Day 5, rain had other ideas and both teams had to settle for a stalemate. On that note, let's take a look at three standout moments from the Trinidad Test:

#3 Mohammed Siraj's sensational fifer

FanCode @FanCode



India lead by 183 going into the 2nd innings!



Just reminding you all of this match too, where Siraj has taken a 5-fer. India lead by 183 going into the 2nd innings!

At 229/5 ahead of the end of play on Day 4, the hosts were in a decent position to try and continue the good work that they had shown with the bat. However, Mohammed Siraj's spell on the fourth morning just blew WI away.

The speedster picked up his second fifer in Tests, producing a magical spell of swing and seam bowling. He kept on mixing his scrambled-seam deliveries with the genuine outswinger and that proved to be just too good for the WI batters.

#2 Virat Kohli's hundred in milestone Test

FanCode @FanCode



Just @imVkohli things!

.

Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int'l Game with a hundred. Just @imVkohli things!

Virat Kohli had missed out on a hundred in Dominica but ensured that he dug deep and produced a classy innings in his 500th international game. It wasn't a straightforward pitch to score your runs and he was troubled a bit by the WI spinners in the first Test.

However, Kohli showed great resilience and willingness to grind out his runs and his partnership with Ravindra Jadeja set India up for a strong first innings total. He also equaled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds and seems to have gotten his mojo back in the longest format with two tons in his last five innings.

#1 Joshua da Silva's mother meeting Virat Kohli

Gøwtham @Gowthiss



"I can't believe my mom called & told me, she is coming just to watch Virat Kohli" 🤍



Joshua Da Silva to Virat Kohli: "I can't believe my mom called & told me, she is coming just to watch Virat Kohli"

WI wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva didn't shy away from chirping from behind the stumps and in one of the instances, was heard on the stump mic having a conversation about how big a Kohli fan his mother is.

Da Silva was heard telling the short-leg fielder that his mother had told him that she was going to come to watch Kohli play and not him. This comment went viral on social media and Da Silva also managed to get Kohli to meet his mother. His mother seemed to be delighted and also a bit emotional to meet the star batter as it was a dream come true for her.