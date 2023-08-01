IND vs WI 2023: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad pitch history and ODI records

Brian Lara Stadium will host the third ODI of the India vs West Indies series on Tuesday, August 1. It is the series decider as India and West Indies won one match each in Barbados. Notably, this will be the first ODI to be played at this venue.

Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium hosted its first T20I match last year, where India defeated West Indies. The Men in Blue will be keen to replicate the result in the first-ever ODI match on this ground.

Before the big game gets underway, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know about the pitch in Trinidad.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad records & stats

While Tarouba has never hosted an ODI match before, the venue hosted five matches of the Super50 tournament in 2022/23. It is the domestic List-A competition of the West Indies.

The pitch seemed slow in those five matches. Not a single team could touch the 300-run mark. The highest total was 277 recorded by Windward Islands against Combined Campuses and Colleges. Here is a summary of the stats from Super50 2022/23:

Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 277/10 - Windward Islands vs. Combined Campuses and Colleges, 2022.

Lowest team total: 119 - Combined Campuses and Colleges vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 2022.

Highest successful run-chase: 249/3 - Trinidad and Tobago vs. Windward Islands, 2022.

Lowest score defended: 190 - Guyana vs. Windward Islands, 2022.

Average first innings score: 196

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad pitch report

The pitch is difficult for batting. The average first innings score in Super50 matches played at this venue during the previous season was less than 200. It will be interesting to see the batting approach of India and West Indies in today's ODI match at this stadium.

The captain winning the toss may look to bat first and post a total of around 240-250 on the board. Anything around 240 should be a defendable score.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad last match

Trinidad and Tobago beat Windward Islands by seven wickets in the last match at this venue played on November 12, 2022. The match was reduced to 40-overs-a-side because of rain.

Windward Islands scored 201/4 in 40 overs. Trinidad and Tobago received a 249-run target via D/L method, which they chased down in 39 overs. Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 73-ball 99* in that run-chase. Only six sixes were hit in 79 overs. A total of seven wickets fell, with spinners taking two of them.

Brief Scores: Windward Islands 201/4 (Sunil Ambris 90*, Akeal Hosein 2/37) lost to Trinidad and Tobago 249/3 (Nicholas Pooran 99*, Justin Greaves 2/55) by 7 wickets via D/L method.