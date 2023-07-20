IND vs WI 2023: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad pitch history and Test records

The second match of the India vs West Indies Test series will begin today at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 am local time).

India crushed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the series at Windsor Park earlier this month. The Indian team will aim to add 12 more points to their ICC World Test Championship tally by winning the second Test in Trinidad this week.

Ahead of the battle between India and the West Indies, here's a look at the pitch history at Queen's Park Oval.

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad Test records & stats

The wicket at this venue is not the best for batting. Like Dominica, batters will have to work hard to score runs. In the 61 Tests hosted at this ground, the average scoring rate has been 2.71 runs per over, showing how difficult it is for the batters to score quickly.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous Tests hosted at this venue:

Test matches played: 61

Matches won by West Indies: 20

Matches won by visiting teams: 18

Matches Drawn: 23

Highest individual score: 220 - Sunil Gavaskar (IND) vs. West Indies, 1971

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/95 - Jack Noreiga (WI) vs. India, 1971

Best bowling figures (match): 13/132 - Makhaya Ntini (SA) vs. West Indies, 2005

Highest team score: 681/8 dec - West Indies vs. England, 1954

Lowest team score: 46 - England vs. West Indies, 1994

Average first-innings score: 302

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad pitch report

The pitch report for the second Test match between India and West Indies will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket has been challenging for the batters. Slower bowlers may enjoy bowling here.

This venue has not hosted a Test match since 2018. Thus, it is difficult to predict how the pitch will play.

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad last Test match

West Indies crushed Sri Lanka by 226 runs in the previous Test at this venue. Shane Dowrich's hundred helped the home side post 414/8 declared. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 185.

Kieran Powell's half-century helped West Indies set a 453-run target for the visitors. Despite Kusal Mendis' hundred, Sri Lanka lost the match by a considerable margin.

Brief Scores: West Indies 414/8 dec (Shane Dowrich 125*, Lahiru Kumara 4/95) & 223/7 dec (Kieran Powell 88, Lahiru Kumara 3/40) beat Sri Lanka 185 (Dinesh Chandimal 44, Miguel Cummins 3/39) & 226 (Kusal Mendis 102, Roston Chase 4/15) by 226 runs.