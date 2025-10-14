IND vs WI 2025, 2nd Test: India Player Ratings as Kuldeep & Jaiswal secure drawn-out victory

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 14. With the win, the hosts ensured a clean 2-0 sweep in the series.

The Windies came up with a gritty batting effort in the second innings after being asked to follow on, with Shai Hope and John Campbell scoring centuries. It wasn't enough, however, as India got the job done on the final day.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second Test against the West Indies.

IND vs WI 2025, 2nd Test: Jadeja adjudged PoTS; Kuldeep and Jaiswal shine

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Jaiswal notched up a brilliant daddy hundred, taking his Test average above 50 once again following his came in the series opener. He was his incredible best against spin and was unfortunate to be run-out before a double ton.

KL Rahul: 8/10

Rahul was unfortunate in the first innings as an odd delivery from Jomel Warrican turned more than eight degrees to find him out of the crease. The opening batter did well to remain unbeaten on a half-century in the chase and had a productive series on the whole.

Sai Sudharsan: 8/10

Sai Sudharsan showed great control and application during his 87 in the first innings and followed it up with another useful knock in the second essay. He grabbed an incredible catch at short leg too.

Shubman Gill: 8.5/10

Gill was his assured self in the first innings as his prolific run-scoring in 2025 continued. Although he was dismissed near the finish line on the final day, the Indian skipper displayed his immense skill.

Dhruv Jurel: 7/10

Jurel started surprisingly slowly, given that a declaration was on the horizon. He remained unbeaten after freeing himself up slightly and was tidy behind the stumps once again.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja had a heavy bowling workload, sending down 52 overs in the match. He got four scalps and wasn't needed with the bat.

Washington Sundar: 6/10

Like Jadeja, Sundar wasn't required with the bat. He finished the Test with just one wicket to his name, and although he didn't bowl particularly poorly, he wasn't at his threatening best either.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: 7/10

Strangely, Reddy wasn't asked to roll his arm over even once in 200 overs. He played a few nice shots in his 54-ball 43 in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8.5/10

Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match, picking up eight wickets. He was clearly the pick of the Indian bowlers and added weight to the belief that he must be one of the first names on the Test teamsheet.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj picked up three wickets, with the spinners doing most of the bowling. In unhelpful conditions, he bent his back.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

Bumrah bowled well in the second innings at a time when the Windies got stuck in. While he isn't at his best, he's still a cut above the rest.

