IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I – August 8, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) are set to face each other in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday, August 8. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the clash.

Hardik Pandya’s India are well and truly under pressure. Having lost the first two matches of the series, they are in a must-win position for their remaining three games.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Hardik Pandya (IND) – 9 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Hardik Pandya has been impressive for the Indian team, both with bat and ball. Hence, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. He has scored 43 runs from two matches at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 116.22.

Pandya has also picked up four wickets and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Romario Shepherd.

#2 Tilak Varma (IND) – 7.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma has simply been stupendous with the bat and has not shown any signs of nervousness in the series thus far. In two matches, the left-handed batter has scored 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 142.86.

Having scored his maiden half-century for the Indian team on Sunday, Varma will be high on confidence for the IND vs WI match.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 9 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Nicholas Pooran came into the series after smashing a hundred for MI New York in the MLC 2023 final. He has been in fine form in the ongoing series as well. The southpaw is currently the leading run-scorer of the series, having notched 108 runs from two matches at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 145.95. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the IND vs WI match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the IND vs WI match? Hardik Pandya Nicholas Pooran 0 votes