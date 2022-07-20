IND vs WI head-to-head stats ahead of their 3-match ODI series

After defeating England in a three-match ODI series, India have landed in Trinidad for eight white-ball matches against West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in the three ODIs while Rohit Sharma will return as captain in the five-match T20I series.

The ODI series will begin this Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. All three games of the series will be played at the same venue. West Indies will be keen to avenge the 0-3 defeat they suffered in an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Men in Blue earlier this year at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before the series gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India and West Indies in ODI cricket.

IND vs WI 2022 ODI series: India vs West Indies head-to-head record

India have a slender lead of 67-63 in the ODI head-to-head record against the West Indies. The two former world champions have crossed swords 136 times in the ODI format.

The Men in Blue have emerged victorious on 67 occasions while two matches have ended in a tie. Four games ended with no result.

Last 5 IND vs WI match results

The recent head-to-head record has favored India. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record in the last five ODIs against West Indies 5-0.

IND (265) beat WI (169) by 94 runs, Feb 11, 2022 IND (237/9) beat WI (193) by 44 runs, Feb 9, 2022 IND (178/4) beat WI (176) by 6 wickets, Feb 6, 2022 IND (316/6) beat WI (315/5) by 4 wickets, Dec 22, 2019 IND (387/5) beat WI (280) by 107 runs, Dec 18, 2019

Last 5 match results for IND at Queen's Park Oval

India have not lost a single ODI at the Queen's Park Oval since 2011. They have played nine matches, registering eight wins. One of the games ended with no result.

IND (256/4) beat WI (240/7) by 6 wickets via D/L method, Aug 14, 2019 IND (279/7) beat WI (210) by 69 runs, Aug 11, 2019 IND (310/5) beat WI (205/6) by 105 runs, Jun 25, 2017 IND (199/3), WI (0/0) - No result, Jun 23, 2017 IND (203/9) beat SL (201) by 1 wicket, Jul 11, 2013

Last 5 match results for WI at Queen's Park Oval

West Indies have not emerged victorious in ODIs at Queen's Park Oval since 2008. They are on a nine-match winless streak at this venue. India will start as favorites to win the ODI series.

IND (256/4) beat WI (240/7) by 6 wickets via D/L method, Aug 14, 2019 IND (279/7) beat WI (210) by 69 runs, Aug 11, 2019 IND (310/5) beat WI (205/6) by 105 runs, Jun 25, 2017 IND (199/3), WI (0/0) - No result, Jun 23, 2017 SL (219/8) beat WI (190/9) by 39 runs via D/L method, Jul 7, 2013

